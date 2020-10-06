Allahabad HC disposes of plea seeking permission for Durga Puja celebrations

The Allahabad High Court has disposed of a plea seeking permission to organise Durga Puja celebrations in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, directing the petitioners to make the request before the district magistrate. A bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma on Monday observed that the district magistrate will decide the matter in accordance with the law while taking into consideration the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The petitioners had sought permission to organise Durga Puja celebrations as per the COVID-19 guidelines of the "Central/State/District administration". They had sought directions to the district administration and police to call a meeting of the office-bearers of the Bengali Welfare Association and the Durga Puja Committee at least 21 days prior to taking any decision on the matter for the appraisal of their difficulties.