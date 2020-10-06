Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advocate Sudhir Mishra called to No 5 Barristers' Chambers, London as Door tenant

We look forward to seeing him more frequently in London and in enhancing co-operation in the provision of legal services in our closely connected jurisdictions.” A door tenant is a barrister who has been granted permission to join a set of chambers and work with them from premises outside the chambers themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:23 IST
Advocate Sudhir Mishra called to No 5 Barristers' Chambers, London as Door tenant

Advocate Sudhir Mishra, an eminent Environmental lawyer, has been called to No5 Barristers' Chambers in the UK as a Door Tenant. No5 Barristers' Chambers is one of the largest sets of barristers' chambers in the United Kingdom, located in Birmingham, with offices in London, Bristol and Leicester.  A statement from the lawyer's office said, Mishra is added to the list of a select few Indian lawyers who have been called by different chambers in the UK in the last decade.

Mohammed Zaman, Queen's Counsel and head of the Business and Property Group at No5 Chambers, said “We are really pleased that Sudhir Mishra has joined No5 Chambers as a door tenant. We look forward to seeing him more frequently in London and in enhancing co-operation in the provision of legal services in our closely connected jurisdictions.” A door tenant is a barrister who has been granted permission to join a set of chambers and work with them from premises outside the chambers themselves. Mishra heads Trust Legal, which is ranked 37 in the independently  commissioned RSG Top 50 India Law Firms, Consulting Report of 2019 and  is an alumni of the International Visitors Leadership Program (2005) of the United States government and has appeared in several PILs.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Assembly passes Bill seeking to amend law governing universities

Amid protests by the opposition BJP and Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to abolish senates in universities and restructure syndicates, by amending the law governing public varsities in the state. Senates a...

UN Special Adviser helps align UN and Africa on sustainable development path

Cristina Duarte, who is also Under-Secretary-General on African Affairs, took up her position at the helm of the Office OSAA, in August. Previously, she had served as the Cape Verdean Minister of Finance, Planning and Public Administra...

Meghalaya spends Rs 399cr in fight against COVID-19: Deputy CM

The Meghalaya government has so far spent Rs 399 crore in its fight against the coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. He said the money was spent to meet different requirements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemi...

Trump compares COVID-19 to flu in tweet, Twitter raises red flag

U.S. President Donald Trump played down the COVID-19 pandemic again, comparing it to the flu in a tweet on Tuesday, and Twitter Inc responded by putting a warning label on the tweet, saying the post included potentially misleading informati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020