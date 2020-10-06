Employee held for bid to take liquor inside COVID-19 hospital

Employee held for bid to take liquor inside COVID-19 hospitalPTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:04 IST
Thane, Oct 6 (PTI)An attempt by a contractualemployee of a COVID-19 hospital here in Maharashtra to takeliquor and tobacco inside the facility has been foiled at thechecking gate, a civic official said on Tuesday
The incident occurred on Monday night when the nightduty staff was being checked as per protocol, said ThaneMunicipal Corporation chief security officer M B Thorve
The employee was later handed over to Kapurbawdipolice.
