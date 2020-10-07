Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting Black man will go to grand jury

Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder by the Texas Rangers, which are investigating the Oct. 3 shooting of Jonathan Price outside of a gas station in Wolfe, a small town about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Dallas. Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said that based on the evidence he had seen, he planned to take the case to the grand jury to consider indicting Lucas once the Texas Rangers complete their probe.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:57 IST
Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting Black man will go to grand jury
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Texas prosecutor said he will have a grand jury weigh whether to indict a white police officer charged with murdering a 31-year-old Black man, the latest shooting to trigger unrest over police brutality and racism in the United States. Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder by the Texas Rangers, which are investigating the Oct. 3 shooting of Jonathan Price outside of a gas station in Wolfe, a small town about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Dallas.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said that based on the evidence he had seen, he planned to take the case to the grand jury to consider indicting Lucas once the Texas Rangers complete their probe. Lucas was called to a disturbance and sought to detain Price, who resisted in "a non-threatening posture" and began walking away when Lucas shocked him with his Taser and then shot him with his gun, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Price later died at the hospital.

Lucas, 22, was arrested on Monday and remains in jail on a $1 million bond. He could not be reached for comment. "We've never had a case like this here in Hunt County," Walker told Reuters, acknowledging the national attention and broader tensions in the country over policing and race. "It's the first."

James Bono, a spokesman for the Texas Municipal Police Association, said the group has hired a lawyer to represent Lucas. He declined to comment on the shooting. Wolfe, with a population of 1,500 people, could become the latest flashpoint in a national uprising over racism and police brutality set off by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Dominique Alexander, president of a Dallas activist group called Next Generation Action Network, said 300 to 400 people attended a vigil on Monday night close to where Price was shot. Dozens of demonstrators also gathered in Los Angeles and New York City, according to media reports. "Everyone in this community will echo that this shouldn't have happened to Jonathan, because of the character that he had," civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the Price family, told a news conference on Monday. "However, this shouldn't happen to anybody and it happens far too often to unarmed Black men, particularly in North Texas."

Alexander, who is helping advocate for Price's family, said Wolfe's mayor told the family there is body cam footage, as well as video from the gas station and a nearby fire station. He said Price had been trying to stop a man from striking a woman when Lucas arrived and mistook him for the instigator.

He said Price had been working for the city in a maintenance job and was a pillar of his community and a standout athlete. One of Price's friends, former Boston Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks, started an online fundraising drive that has so far raised nearly $90,000 in donations.

"Jonathan was a hometown hero. Somebody that everyone knew," Alexander said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

White House butlers who serve First Family face infection risk from Trumps

U.S. President Donald Trumps return to the White House Monday evening put people who work in the building at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, the disease that had killed over 210,000 Americans, doctors and health officials say. The m...

Senate Republican leader agrees with Trump on ending COVID relief talks

U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he agreed with President Donald Trumps decision to pull the plug on negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill.Asked if he backed Trumps decision, McConnell told repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020