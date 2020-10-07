Iranian president warns Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict could turn into regional war

Iranian president warns Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict could turn into regional warReuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:42 IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned of the danger of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict turning into a regional war.
“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way," Rouhani said in televised remarks.
He also said Iran would not allow "states to send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts". (Editing by Alison Williams)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Hassan Rouhani
- Alison Williams