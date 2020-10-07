Iranian president warns Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict could turn into regional war

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned of the danger of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict turning into a regional war.

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way," Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He also said Iran would not allow "states to send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts". (Editing by Alison Williams)