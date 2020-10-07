Engineer duped of Rs 28 lakh on pretext of job offer, security guard arrested

Left Menu
A 28-year-old security guard was arrested in connection with a case in which an engineer was duped of approximately Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of being given a job opportunity, police said on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old security guard was arrested in connection with a case in which an engineer was duped of approximately Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of being given a job opportunity, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Pinkesh Kumar, worked as a guard at a housing project in Noida. Two years ago, he came in contact with a person who asked him to provide his bank account details on a commission basis, they said.

On his insistence, Kumar opened accounts in different bank and later withdrew the cheated amount from ATMs. He got 10 percent as commission on the total withdrawal amount, police said. A probe was initiated after a resident of Malviya Nagar, approached police saying she was duped by a man on the pretext of a job offer. The woman is an engineer by profession and was working as a deputy manager with a firm but was looking for another job. According to her police complaint, in the first week of July this year, she got a Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) call from an online job portal. A man introduced himself as Rahul and told her that her CV was selected by DLF Ltd. After a few days, she got a VIOP call from a person who pretended to be the HR of DLF and told her that she was selected for a senior managerial post and offered a handsome package. He told her to furnish a bond of Rs 28 lakh and asked her to deposit Rs 6.8 lakh at first. This way, the man managed to get Rs 28 lakh deposited into different bank accounts. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and during the course of investigation, bank account details of the beneficiary accounts and the alleged calling numbers were traced, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

With the help of technical analysis of Call Detail Records and local sources, Kumar was apprehended from Parthala Khanjarpur village in Noida Sector 122, he said. Kumar has not been found to be involved in any other crime, police said, adding the main accused is yet to be arrested.

