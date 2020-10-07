Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under Secretary and above level officers to attend office on all working days: Centre to all its depts

“The Heads of Department may mandate attendance of more than 50 per cent, if required in public interest, while strictly ensuring that social distancing is maintained under all circumstances,” the guidelines said. The government servants at the level of Under Secretary and above have to attend offices on all working days, the ministry said in its order issued to all central government departments saying that this directive shall be in force with “immediate effect”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST
Under Secretary and above level officers to attend office on all working days: Centre to all its depts

All officers of the rank of Under Secretary and above will be attending offices on all working days, the Personnel Ministry said on Wednesday in its latest guidelines for central government employees. Earlier, the officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above were asked to attend the offices on all working days.

For government servants below the level of Under Secretary, at least 50 per cent attendance is to be ensured, it said. “The Heads of Department may mandate attendance of more than 50 per cent, if required in public interest, while strictly ensuring that social distancing is maintained under all circumstances,” the guidelines said.

The government servants at the level of Under Secretary and above have to attend offices on all working days, the ministry said in its order issued to all central government departments saying that this directive shall be in force with “immediate effect”. All officers and staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified, it said.

“Persons with Disabilities and pregnant women employees shall continue to work from home till further orders,” the guidelines said. Those officers/staff who are not attending office shall work from home and they should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times, it said.

The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/work places -- 9 AM to 5.30 PM, and 10 AM to 6.30 PM, the guidelines said. “Heads of Departments shall ensure that the national directives for the COVID-19 management, which include instructions issued for regular sanitization/cleaning of working places, maintenance of social distancing norms, wearing of masks etc. are strictly complied with. It may also be strictly ensured that there is no crowding in the corridors,” it said.

Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the ministry said. “Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers shall be maintained until further orders,” it added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prime accused in police recruitment examination paper leak

Retired Assam DIG P K Dutta, a prime accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for six days. Dutta, who was absconding since the paper was leaked, was detained at the ...

C'garh: Cops exhume girl's body months after her 'gangrape'

Over two months after a teenage girl committed suicide following her alleged rape by five persons in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, police on Wednesday exhumed her body buried by her family on the outskirts of their village, a senior o...

APTEL upholds MERC order on compensation for Adani Power arm

Adani Power on Wednesday said power tribunal APTEL has upheld an order of electricity regulator MERC for compensation for non-availability of coal for its arm Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd APML. Appellate Tribunal of Electricity APTEL has is...

Fertiliser use is fuelling climate-warming nitrous oxide emissions -study

The rising use of nitrogen-based fertilisers is driving up global emissions of nitrous oxide, a lesser-known greenhouse gas, complicating efforts to limit climate change, scientists reported in a study on Wednesday.Most of the focus in curb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020