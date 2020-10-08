Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City set to impose new COVID-19 closures despite Orthodox Jewish protests

New York City will begin enforcing new shutdown rules on businesses and schools in coronavirus hot spots on Thursday that have already triggered angry protests from a small contingent of Orthodox Jews in one of the affected areas. Mayor Bill de Blasio first announced his plan to tamp down outbreaks in parts of Brooklyn and Queens on Sunday after the rate of positive coronavirus tests in some neighborhoods exceeded 3% for seven straight days.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-10-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 00:02 IST
New York City set to impose new COVID-19 closures despite Orthodox Jewish protests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New York City will begin enforcing new shutdown rules on businesses and schools in coronavirus hot spots on Thursday that have already triggered angry protests from a small contingent of Orthodox Jews in one of the affected areas.

Mayor Bill de Blasio first announced his plan to tamp down outbreaks in parts of Brooklyn and Queens on Sunday after the rate of positive coronavirus tests in some neighborhoods exceeded 3% for seven straight days. The data has worried health officials who fear a second wave in a city that endured what at one point in the spring was the world's most rampant outbreak of COVID-19. Citywide the latest positive rate stood at 1.39% on Wednesday.

De Blasio's decision to delineate the neighborhoods where closures would be enforced using postal ZIP codes drew scorn from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat with whom he has often feuded. New York is one of about 30 out of 50 U.S. states were cases have risen over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR) By Tuesday, Cuomo, who has ultimate authority over shutdown measures, had released new color-coded maps that created confusion in part with their diagonal lines bisecting city blocks, leaving it unclear which non-essential businesses on many streets would have to close.

De Blasio promised to bring clarity before enforcement began on Thursday morning and lasted at least 14 days. "We're working with the state to get very clear the exact boundaries," he told reporters. "I thought that the ZIP codes were clearer."

In some predominantly Hasidic Jewish areas of Brooklyn's Borough Park, which will face the most stringent closures and where religious gatherings must not exceed 10 people, hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday night to assail restrictions coming into effect during Jewish religious holidays. In that area, more than 8% of coronavirus tests have come back positive this week. After midnight, hundreds of Hasidic men, mostly unmasked, gathered round a bonfire of burning face masks in the middle of an avenue, according to videos circulated online and local media. Some protesters can be seen in videos badly beating at least one Orthodox Jewish man they perceived to be a "snitch," and heckled and chased away local law enforcement officials and journalists.

Four state and city elected officials representing Orthodox Jewish communities released a letter that castigated Cuomo, a Catholic, for what they described as singling out a religious community with insufficient consultation. "Even worse, his rhetoric in recent days has been irresponsible and pejorative, particularly to a community of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, for whom his language was reminiscent of past verbal attacks on Jewish communities," the letter said. It was signed by New York state Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and city council members Chaim Deutsch and Kalman Yeger.

On Wednesday, Cuomo defended the restrictions, which will also be enforced outside the city in Rockland and Orange counties, also home to large Orthodox Jewish communities. "To the extent there are communities that are upset, that's because they hadn't been following the original rules," he told reporters. "And that's why the infection spread."

The backlash has spread beyond Hasidic Jewish residents. The bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Brooklyn, Nicholas DiMarzio, issued a statement on Tuesday opposing the new rules, saying they had successfully been adhering to the prior ones. The New York Police Department did not respond to questions about the overnight protests and violence.

De Blasio said the protesters did not represent the majority of New Yorkers and called for unity, calling on New Yorkers to stand up to "coronavirus denialists."

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020