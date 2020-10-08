Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two UK prisoners convicted of trying to murder jailer after terrorism probe

Two inmates of a British jail who tried to murder a prison officer while wearing makeshift suicide-bomb belts have been convicted after an investigation by anti-terrorist police. Police said the two men had been wearing imitation suicide belts they had made from wires and plastic cartons.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 00:04 IST
Two UK prisoners convicted of trying to murder jailer after terrorism probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two inmates of a British jail who tried to murder a prison officer while wearing makeshift suicide-bomb belts have been convicted after an investigation by anti-terrorist police. Armed with improvised weapons, they lured the officer to a cupboard and pushed him to the floor before seriously injuring him.

"This was a calculated and horrific attack by two prisoners who had one aim - to try and murder prison staff," said police Commander Richard Smith, head of London's Counter Terrorism Command. Police said the two men had been wearing imitation suicide belts they had made from wires and plastic cartons. Their attack was foiled by other prison officers who rapidly filled the area and secured them in cells.

Detectives later recovered writings by both men, which supported extremist Islamic ideology. Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Macaulay Hockton, 26, were convicted at the Old Bailey court on Wednesday of attempted murder. Ziamani was also convicted of actual bodily harm and common assault of a nurse and another officer who both came to the victim's assistance at the Whitemoor maximum security prison in eastern England in January.

They will be sentenced on Thursday.

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020