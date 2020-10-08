Britain stands with France, Germany over Navalny, Raab says
Britain stands "side by side" with Germany and France over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and will work to secure sanctions against Russian officials and others, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 00:32 IST
Britain stands "side by side" with Germany and France over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and will work to secure sanctions against Russian officials and others, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. "The evidence is undeniable," Raab said in a statement. "The UK stands side by side with our German and French partners in our response to the abhorrent poisoning of Alexei Navalny."
"We will work together with our international partners to take forward sanctions targeting Russian officials and others who are considered responsible for this crime as well those involved in the development of the Novichok chemical weapon programme."
