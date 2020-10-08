Nigeria signs Bilateral Air Service Agreement with US, India, Morocco, and Rwanda

The government of Nigeria has announced that it has signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with each of the United States, India, Morocco, and Rwanda, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

"I am glad to announce that President has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda," Sirika said.

I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 🇲🇦🇷🇼🇺🇸🇮🇳🇳🇬🇳🇬🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/UHFx0VbqLW — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) October 6, 2020

The new agreement is to enable free movement of commercial flights among the countries involved.

Airlines from all four countries operate in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Flag carrier, Air Peace, has been designated to reciprocate on both the American and Indian routes.

Nigeria has signed numerous BASAs in the past, with few reciprocated.

The US' Delta Airlines already operates in Nigeria while United Airlines has announced its return to Lagos route after a voluntary exit in 2016.