Two police injured after shooting in Herblay, north of Paris

Police sources told Reuters the condition of one of the injured policemen was serious after three men had stolen officers' weapons and opened fire on them. The policemen were undercover officers on operation, sources also said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:31 IST
Two policemen have been injured after a late night shooting in the French city of Herblay, north of the capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, adding that police were hunting for the suspects.

Violent crime and concerns over terrorism in France are key challenges facing the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Police sources told Reuters the condition of one of the injured policemen was serious after three men had stolen officers' weapons and opened fire on them.

The policemen were undercover officers on operation, sources also said. "Every effort is made to find the attackers", Darmanin said on Twitter.

The exact circumstances of Wednesday's shooting were unclear, and local police could not immediately be reached for comment on the situation. Last month, two people were wounded in an attack with a meat cleaver in front of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, where Islamist militants shot dead 12 people in 2015 because the magazine had published cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.

