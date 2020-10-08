MP: MLA's daughter alleges dowry harassment by husband

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi's daughter has filed a police complaint alleging dowry harassment and domestic violence by her husband and in- laws, a police official said on Thursday. The legislator's daughter got married around five years back to Sonu Adivasi of Mayapur village under Karahal police station limits in Sheopur, he said.

"MLA Sitaram Adivasi's daughter has given a complaint based on which a case of dowry harassment, domestic violence and other related charges has been registered against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law," Karahal police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said. The complainant alleged that her husband started harassing her for dowry two years back, Sharma said.

He demanded a bike and money from her and threatened that if these demands are nor fulfilled, she will not be allowed to stay in the house, he said quoting the complaint. The complaint also alleged that her husband and in- laws later also started beating her, the official said.

The woman then informed her father, who intervened a number of times to settle the matter. Three to four months back, the MLA, who represents Vijaypur seat in Sheopur, fell sick and his daughter came to his place to be with him.

However, her husband did not come to take her back even after a long time, the official said. The legislator tried to convince them not to escalate the matter, but they did not relent, following which she recently filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, he said, adding an investigation into the case is underway.

The MLA could not be contacted for comments..