Lebanon's Hezbollah: negotiating over border does not mean peace with Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah: negotiating over border does not mean peace with IsraelReuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:23 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday negotiating with Israel over maritime borders "is not connected to" making peace with Israel.
Lebanon and Israel agreed to a framework for U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending a long-running dispute over their maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon and Israel are still in a formal state of war.