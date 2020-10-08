Russia-led military bloc could intervene in Karabakh conflict if Armenia sovereignty threatened - agency

The head of a six-member military alliance that is led by Russia and includes Armenia said on Thursday that the bloc could intervene in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict if Armenia's sovereignty were threatened, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation's (CSTO) head Stanislav Zas was also cited as saying that the group did not welcome actions by Turkey and other countries in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia apart from ones aimed at fostering peace. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

