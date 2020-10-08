Clean Tech Demo Park at Barapullah to demonstrate waste-to-value technologies

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday inaugurated a Clean Tech Demo Park at the Barapullah drain site, a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) initiative that will demonstrate innovative waste-to-value technologies. The park will be managed by the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC), a public-private-partnership incubator jointly set up by the BIRAC, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the DBT, and Tata Power, a statement said.

The event at the Barapullah drain site near Sundial Park, Sarai Kale Khan was inaugurated virtually by Vardhan in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DBT Secretary Renu Swarup and other officials, scientists and innovators. A few other waste treatment technologies with support from the DBT and the BIRAC that aim to contribute to the vision of Swachh Bharat were demonstrated virtually on the occasion, the statement said. "The DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park will be used to demonstrate innovative waste-to-value technologies with support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a DBT PSU," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said the park would be a good attraction not only for innovators and investors, but also for students and the common public for awareness and popularisation of clean technological solutions for waste management. "The novel indigenous technologies developed for the treatment of sewage and industrial waste waters should be promoted and given a wide publicity to ensure their commercialisation and adoption for achieving the Swachh Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals," he added.

Welcoming the initiative, Baijal affirmed strong support to it from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Swarup said the park is an important initiative of the DBT to demonstrate the feasibility of these technologies for a scale up and this will encourage a partnership with the local bodies and other stakeholders for large-scale technology deployment.

The DBT has undertaken several initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission for the development, demonstration and promotion of innovative and clean waste-to-value technologies, including biomethanation, constructed wetlands, algal treatment and water-membrane filtration. "The DBT-DESMI project in collaboration with Denmark for the cleaning of floating debris from the Barapullah nallah, and the LOTUS-HR project in collaboration with the Netherlands are already successfully demonstrated at the Barapullah site. Technologies developed by start-ups at different locations in the country will be demonstrated at this site," the statement added.

