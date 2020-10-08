Woman found hanging, family alleges dowry harassment

A 26-year-old married woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said. The parents of the woman, identified as Shaista Begum, alleged that she was killed over dowry demand, police said.

The woman was found hanging at her house in Mehmoodnagar locality under Civil Line police station, they said She was married off three years ago. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation into the case is on, police said.