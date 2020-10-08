Delhi riots: Minority panel directs official to review cases of victims given 'incorrect' MLCs

Left Menu
Legislative Assembly's Minority Welfare Committee has flagged cases of victims of Delhi riots who suffered serious injuries being issued certificates for minor injuries, and it has directed Delhi government's principal health secretary to review such instances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:56 IST
Legislative Assembly's Minority Welfare Committee has flagged cases of victims of Delhi riots who suffered serious injuries being issued certificates for minor injuries, and it has directed Delhi government's principal health secretary to review such instances.  In a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, its chairman Amantullah Khan said that there were cases in which some riot victims with serious injuries were given medico legal certificates saying they had minor injuries by doctors either "deliberately" or due to "negligence", said a statement of the committee. One such victim Akram was presented before the committee during the meeting.

"Akram had lost one arm and fingers of the other hand but his case was put in the minor injury category due to which he was paid only Rs 20,000 compensation," the statement said. Khan said that such victims were unable to get physical disability certificates and directed the principle health secretary of the Delhi government to review these cases.

Similar cases of some other victims were also discussed by the committee. "The health secretary assured that all such cases will be reviewed," it said.

The committee also directed principal home secretary of the Delhi government to take action against a woman who was seen in a video clip allegedly "instigating" a mob for violence. The committee also discussed cases of victims whose applications for compensation were rejected and later reviewed by the Delhi Waqf Board.

The officials said that out of 89 such cases, 53 were being reviewed and they would be provided compensation, the statement said. The meeting was attended by committee members Abdul Rahman, Haji Yunus, Prahlad Singh Sahni, all MLAs, and officers of the Delhi government.

