Fire breaks out at PVC sole factory in Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhi's Narela on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury or casualty was reported, he added Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, 15 more fire tenders were pressed into service, he added. The fire was brought under control by 5.30 pm. However, the cooling process is underway, the official said.

A senior police officer said around 45 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident but they came out safe. NDRF and state disaster management teams are at the spot for inspection, the officer said.

Short-circuit is suspected to be the reason leading to the massive fire. However, further investigation is underway, he said..