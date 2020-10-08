Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:44 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9:30 PM: NATION DEL87 PASWAN Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dead New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted. DEL70 INDOAFGHAN-PM-LD ABDULLAH PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah India's commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country.

DEL75 MEA-KULBHUSHAN India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case New Delhi: India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an "unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered" consular access to him as ordered by an international tribunal. DEL81 MEA-INDIANS-KIDNAP-LIBYA 7 Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue them: MEA Seven Indians, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped in Libya last month and India is in touch with authorities in the African nation to secure their release, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

DEL76 RAHUL-PM-PLANE Rahul attacks PM over VVIP aircraft acquisition New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the acquisition of VVIP aircraft and wondered how many things could have been bought for the soldiers stationed in Siachen-Ladakh border in the amount spent. DEL73 CONG-EXPORT-IRON ORE Rs 40,000-cr of iron ore pellets exported in violation of laws by some pvt players: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rs 40,000 crore worth of iron ore pellets were exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing losses to the state exchequer, and demanded that names of these entities be made public.

DEL97 MEA-VANDE BHARAT 17.22 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under 'Vande Bharat' mission: MEA New Delhi: As many as 17.22 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. BOM17 MH-3RD LD TRP RACKET TRP manipulation racket busted, 4 held: Mumbai police chief Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket, adding four persons have been arrested in this case.

CAL21 WB-LDALL-BJP-POLICE-CLASH BJP workers take over streets of Kolkata-Howrah during 'March to Nabanna", face police crackdown Kolkata/Howrah: Defying COVID regulations, a combative BJP mustered thousands of its workers on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday for a march to the state secretariat over alleged worsening law and order, provoking a crackdown by police which left scores injured, eyewitnesses and officials said. LEGAL LGD24 SC-LD CHINMAYANAND SC sets aside HC order on supply of woman's statement to ex-Union Minister Chinmayanand in rape case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday set aside an Allahabad High Court order allowing former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand to get a copy of statement of a woman law student recorded before a magistrate in connection with a rape case against him, saying “utmost confidentiality is required to be maintained” in sexual exploitation cases.

LGB1 MH-HC-SUSHANT-MEDIA TRIAL Is it media's job to advise on probe, asks Bombay High Court Mumbai: The Bombay High Court asked on Thursday if it was the media's job to proffer advise to an investigating agency about how it should conduct a probe. BUSINESS DEL84 BIZ-LD PM PM invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market.

FOREIGN FGN61 US-VP-LDALL DEBATE COVID, China and jobs dominate one-off vice presidential debate between Harris and Pence Washington: The much-awaited vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence saw the duo sparring on US President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change, less than four week's ahead of the election. By Lalit K Jha PTI AD.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SITA plans to augment manpower as it sees more opportunities in India

Global airlines IT solution provider SITA plans to augment manpower at its Gurugram-based Global Competency Centre as it looks at more opportunities in the domestic market, according to a senior company official. Currently, the centre emplo...

Mercedes team member has virus ahead of F1 race in Germany

A Mercedes employee at the Formula One race in Germany has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said on Thursday. Mercedes did not name the team member and did not give any details of the persons role.We can confirm that a team mem...

6 Russian weightlifters banned over doping lab data

Six Russian weightlifters including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov have received bans based on analysis of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory which was at the center of a years-long cover-up scheme. The International Weight...

WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million. India reported 78,524 new cases, followe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020