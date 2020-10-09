Left Menu
Russia says Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers to attend Moscow talks -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:37 IST
Russia says Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers to attend Moscow talks -RIA
Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed that their foreign ministers will come for talks to Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

With President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

"Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in talks in Moscow. Active preparation is underway," said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record high, Moscow mulls closing nightclubs

Authorities in Moscow were considering closing bars and nightclubs to halt a second coronavirus wave as the number of new daily cases surged on Friday to the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Russia reported 12,126 new infections...

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan

Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...

Azeris and ethnic Armenians fight before planned talks with Russia

Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Friday as Russia prepared to host talks with the warring sides foreign ministers on ending the deadliest battles in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years. Russias foreign ministry w...

