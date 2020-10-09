Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC claims Arnab's reporting of Rajput death case distorted, misleading

Moreover, as per the report of AIIMS, the cause of death is suicide and not murder," the petition has claimed. It has also sought a direction restraining the journalist and the channel from "publishing or broadcasting any information or news related to any criminal investigation in the name of investigative journalism and/or information received from anonymous sources"..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:10 IST
PIL in HC claims Arnab's reporting of Rajput death case distorted, misleading
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging that journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel were reporting "distorted and misleading facts" on the death of actor Shushant Singh Rajput resulting in infringement of the right to fair trial of actor Rhea Chakraborty. The plea has sought directions to the Centre to frame rules, regulations or guidelines to govern reporting or broadcasting of all news related to criminal investigations. The petition was listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which asked the petitioner to come on the next date - November 27 - with his suggestions on the kind of rules that can be framed to regulate media reporting of criminal probes.

The plea has also sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Goswami and his channel for the alleged "prejudicial reporting" of the Rajput death case. The petition has alleged that the journalist and the TV channel are on a "witch hunt" against Rajput's friend Chakraborty and are behaving as "judge, jury and executioner" to sway the public opinion against her. "Interestingly, no investigating agency is probing any charge of murder in the present criminal investigation. Even the FIR registered by the Patna police on the complaint received by the father of the deceased (Rajput) is for abetment to suicide and other penal provisions. Moreover, as per the report of AIIMS, the cause of death is suicide and not murder," the petition has claimed.

It has also sought a direction restraining the journalist and the channel from "publishing or broadcasting any information or news related to any criminal investigation in the name of investigative journalism and/or information received from anonymous sources".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh after a month, comprise 12.94 pc of total caseload

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month and it comprises merely 12.94 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The declining trend ...

Overcome your fear of public speaking, become a better version of yourself with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra India, October 9 ANINewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitab...

RBI policy overall positive, growth-oriented, say experts

Financial sector participants on Friday said RBIs decision to keep the key repo rate unchanged is an accommodative approach to manage inflation while keeping growth as target, amid the current economic conditions. The Monetary Policy Commit...

Venezuelans once again fleeing on foot as troubles mount

Eleazar Hernndez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan migrant was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020