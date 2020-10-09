"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:40 IST
The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, "It is unbelievable that a person like Kumar, who was not just director of the CBI, DGP of Himachal Pradesh, but also served as Governor of Nagaland and Manipur after retirement, can end his life. He had also served in important capacity in the SPG (Special Protection Group)." Kumar was found hanging at his home in Shimla on Wednesday. The 69-year-old left behind a suicide note saying he was "embarking on a new journey", officials have said.

The editorial said the retired IPS officer had a strong mind and body and that is why the government gave him important assignments during his decades-long career. "Such a person ends his life and nobody questions it ...this is surprising," the Marathi daily said.

Without naming Kangana Ranaut, the editorial said, "An actress who is currently residing in Himachal Pradesh should speak on whether Kumar was really fed up with his life or was under some kind of pressure." The saffron party said news channels should also speak up on the circumstances which led to Kumar's suicide. The Sena publication said questions raised in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case can come up in the Kumar matter as well.

"Sushant was a reel life hero,while Ashwani Kumar was a real-life hero," it said. The editorial said despite medical proof, some people are not ready to accept that Rajput committed suicide.

"But no one is interested in knowingthis mystery (behind Kumar's death). Times are very difficult," it said. "We recovered a suicide note in which he (Kumar) had written he is embarking on a new journey. His family members were present when he went inside the room, locked it and committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope.

"The family does not suspect any foul play. We have seized the items in the room, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu had said..

