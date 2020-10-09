Maha: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held
Banned tobacco products worth Rs35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five peoplewere held in Navi Mumbai's Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said aMaharashtra Food and Drug Administration official Acting on a tip-off, three vehicles were interceptednear a hotel in the morning and the contraband, which includedscented tobacco and pan masala, was found, he said "Jitendra Das, Akhaya Khanda, Priyavat Das, Munna Shriand Janardhan Yadav have been held.PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:41 IST
"Jitendra Das, Akhaya Khanda, Priyavat Das, Munna Shriand Janardhan Yadav have been held. A case under IPC and FDArules has been registered. Local police are probing further,"he added.