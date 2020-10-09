Ukraine plans sanctions on Nicaragua over Crimea honorary consul

Ukraine's government has initiated sectoral sanctions against Nicaragua, a deputy prime minister said on Friday, after it appointed an honorary consul to Crimea, part of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia in 2014. Oleksiy Reznikov said in a televised government meeting that the appointment had not been agreed with Ukraine and that it violated international and Ukrainian law.

Ukraine and its international supporters have not recognised the peninsula as Russian territory, imposed sanctions on Russian companies and individuals, and prohibited business in Crimea. Reznikov said the sanctions would come into force once parliament and the president approve the draft, but he did not give any more details.