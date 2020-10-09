Azeri president agrees to principles suggested by Russia, U.S. and France -RIA

Azeri president agrees to principles suggested by Russia, U.S. and France -RIAReuters | Baku | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:59 IST
Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that principles to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been put forward by the United States, Russia and France, should form the basis for a settlement, Russia's RIA news agency reported. France, Russia and the United States launched a peace drive at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday. The details of the initiative have not been made public.
