3 persons arrested during BJP rally sent to police custody
Three persons, arrested for allegedly indulging in arson during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' programme, were remanded to police custody by a court in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday.PTI | Howrah | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:27 IST
Three persons, arrested for allegedly indulging in arson during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' programme, were remanded to police custody by a court in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday. The other five persons arrested in connection with Thursday's protest programme were sent to judicial remand for three days by the chief judicial magistrate of Howrah.
The court sent BJP leader Priyanku Pandey, his private security Balwinder Singh and Anand Sonkar to three days' police custody on a prayer by the prosecution. The three have been variously charged under sections of the Arms Act, Disaster Management Act for violating regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, arson and illegal congregation.
