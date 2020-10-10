Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 08:40 IST
Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

Taiwan wants to have "meaningful dialogue" with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, extending an olive branch at a time of heightened military tension with Beijing, which claims the island as sovereign Chinese territory. Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone.

China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island. Beijing views this a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China. Speaking at National Day celebrations, Tsai described the situation in the Taiwan Strait as "quite tense." This, along with disputes in the South China Sea, a China-India border conflict and China's crackdown in Hong Kong, showed democracy and peace in the region were facing big challenges, she said.

If Beijing can heed Taiwan's voice and jointly facilitate reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, regional tension can surely be resolved, she added. "As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," Tsai said.

There was no immediate reaction from China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office. Tsai said she was committed to maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait, but that this was the responsibility of both sides.

Still, she has made strengthening Taiwan's armed forces a priority, and said she would keep pushing this, upholding the principle of neither seeking war nor fearing it. "Our commitment to our sovereignty and democratic values will not change, but we will also maintain strategic flexibility and be responsive to changes," she said, without elaborating.

The United States has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so they can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack. Washington, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, though it is its strongest global backer.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sei Young Kim has late birdie run to take Women's PGA lead

Sei Young Kim ignored the manually operated leaderboards dotted around Aronimink as she started to rally her way into contention. I was in a good momentum, so I just wanted to ride on that, Kim said.By the time she finished sinking birdie a...

Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. district judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant vot...

NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban

The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence. CCTV announced Friday that it would air Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat the first time that the league would appear on the ne...

MLB players extend streak of no COVD positives to 33 days

Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 33. Players did not have positive tests in 41 of the previous 42 days, the commissioners office said Friday.There were two positive tests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020