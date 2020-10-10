Left Menu
Development News Edition

Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day come up near Chinese embassy, NDMC removes them

"We have removed the posters which were put up close to Chinese embassy," an NDMC official said Saturday. Earlier, the Chinese embassy here had issued guidelines to the Indian media to not violate New Delhi's ''One-China'' policy during the national day of Taiwan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 12:22 IST
Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day come up near Chinese embassy, NDMC removes them
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day on Saturday came up near the Chinese embassy here, but were removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council within hours, an official said. The posters -- bearing the words "Taiwan Happy National Day October 10" -- were issued by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who also tweeted their pictures.

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. "We have removed the posters which were put up close to Chinese embassy," an NDMC official said Saturday.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy here had issued guidelines to the Indian media to not violate New Delhi's ''One-China'' policy during the national day of Taiwan. "All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated October 7 said. "We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.

The letter was issued in the wake of advertisements put out by the Taiwan government in a couple of leading newspapers in India ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10. India Thursday took oblique potshots over the guidelines, saying there is a "free media" in this country..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Centre issues advisory on mandatory action in cases of crimes against women; Says rape case must be probed within 2 months

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states and UTs on mandotary action in cases of crimes against women, and said probe into rape cases must be completed within two months as per law and that dying declaration of a victim cant be disc...

Odisha MLA booked for attending funeral despite being COVID- positive

A case was filed against BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray after he attended the funeral of party leader Pradeep Maharathy despite testing positive for COVID- 19, police said on Saturday. The case was registered at the Sea Beach Police Station in ...

Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline: RBI to SC

A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court. In...

Rugby league-NRL player Jennings 'shocked' at positive drug test

The Parramatta Eels Michael Jennings said on Saturday he was completely shocked at news he failed a doping test last month, vowing to do everything he could to clear his name.Jennings was provisionally suspended by the National Rugby League...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020