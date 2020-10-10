Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forces in J&K have managed to stop infiltration to large extent this year: Army officer

The situation along the LoC in Kashmir is under control and security forces have been able to stop infiltration to a large extent so far this year, a top Army officer said here on Saturday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:26 IST
Forces in J&K have managed to stop infiltration to large extent this year: Army officer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The situation along the LoC in Kashmir is under control and security forces have been able to stop infiltration to a large extent so far this year, a top Army officer said here on Saturday. Corps Commander of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen B S Raju, said the number of militants who infiltrated into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) so far this year was less than 30.

"The situation on the LoC is under control. Few ceasefire violations are taking place which Pakistan is using to aid in infiltration, but in those areas too, the situation has been brought under control," Lt Gen Raju said here. "We have been able to stop infiltration to a large extent this year. Last year, about 130 militants had infiltrated, but the number this year is less than 30 which is very less," he said. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a passing-out-cum-attestation parade of 301 youths from the union territory at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Rangreth on the outskirts of the city here.

The senior Army officer expressed hope that the internal situation in the valley would become better because of less infiltration. He further said anti-militancy operations in the valley were continuing and militants being neutralised by security forces.

"This morning, a foreign terrorist and a local were neutralised (in an encounter in Kulgam). We have seen that wherever we neutralise a foreign terrorist, the area becomes peaceful. Peace has been established to a large extent in the areas of Pulwama and Shopian because of the operations in the last two-three months," he said. The corps commander said the recruitment of new militants had decreased in the last six months, but picked up again in the last month or so. "But, I see a ray of hope as several terrorists who had taken up the path of violence have surrendered. We do not share details about it, but it is a good indicator," he said. He said while the problem in south Kashmir was more serious than north, overall the situation there was under control. Asked about the number of militants at the launch pads across the LoC, he said according to intelligence inputs, there were about 250-300 militants there. "But we have been able to stop them despite their continuous attempts (to infiltrate)," he added. Lt Gen Raju said the security forces have been working on a surrender policy for militants so as to help them return to the mainstream. "We have been working on a policy for surrender and we have sent our recommendations, but, as of now, the policy has not been formalised. But, even in the absence of any policy, we have a system in which we own anyone who comes back," he said.

Asked about the forthcoming panchayat polls in the UT, the corps commander said that the Army will render whatever help is required to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner. "Polls have been announced and we hope that people come forward to participate so that development comes to their area. We will give any help that is required to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner," he said. Earlier, Lt Gen Raju reviewed the parade of 301 passing out soldiers from the UT who completed a year's strenuous training at the regimental centre.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete ph 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before ph 3 trial

Bharat Biotech, which had sought DCGIs nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has been asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial, besides providing some clari...

Delhi's air quality in higher end of 'moderate' category, likely to improve marginally on Sunday

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the higher end of the moderate category on Saturday, but a government forecasting agency said it is likely to improve marginally on October 11. The citys 24-hour average air quality index ...

Raj govt may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at holding a session of the assembly soon to discuss the new farm laws. We would like to hold a discussion on the farm bills in the assembly and see what rights the state has. We are ...

Submit previous trial data for Covaxin before rolling out phase III: Drug regulator to Bharat Biotech

By Priyanka Sharma The expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has asked drug maker Bharat Biotech to submit safety and immunogenicity data from ongoing phase II trial in order to conduct phase III clinical trial o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020