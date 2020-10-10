UP woman killed over dowry

A 23-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband following an altercation over dowry, police said on Saturday. According to a police complaint lodged by the woman's father Nathulal, his daughter Pravesh Kumari got married to Rambaran three years ago and Rs 6 lakh was given to Rambaran's family as dowry at that time.

He claimed that Rambaran's family had been demanding an additional Rs 2 lakh, which led to frequent disputes between the husband and wife. The complainant alleged that Rambaran killed Kumari on Friday night following an argument over dowry.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Siddhartha Verma said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and efforts are underway to nab the accused..