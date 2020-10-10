Grenade lobbed at Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland, none injured

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at an Assam Rifles transit camp in Nagaland's Dimapur district on Saturday, police said. The grenade exploded inside the camp but no one was injured, Dimapur Police PRO T Relo Aye said.

The incident took place around 5 am at the paramilitary force's transit camp in Purana Bazaar area, he said. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Aye said.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far..