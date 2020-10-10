Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police detain protesters in Russian city of Khabarovsk

On Saturday, police didn't intervene while thousands of protesters marched across the city, but later detained about 30 demonstrators when they set up tents on Khabarovsk's central square. For the Russian authorities, any such encampments are a reminder of massive protests that toppled Ukraine's former Moscow's friendly leader in 2014.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:54 IST
Police detain protesters in Russian city of Khabarovsk
Representative image

Police in a far eastern Russian city detained several dozen protesters on Saturday, the first such crackdown since rallies against the arrest of the provincial governor started three months ago. Khabarovsk Gov. Sergei Furgal was arrested on July 9 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. Furgal, a former businessman, denied the charges, which his supporters say are a vendetta by his rivals.

Since his arrest thousands of demonstrators have regularly rallied in Khabarovsk, a city of 600,000 near the border with China, with attendance peaking on weekends. They protested Furgal's jailing and demanded that his trial is held in the city. The protests are a strong challenge to the Russian government, which usually doesn't hesitate to disperse unsanctioned demonstrations. The authorities' reluctance to use force appeared to reflect concerns of provoking even wider discontent as well as hopes that the demonstrations will eventually fizzle.

But the regular demonstrations in Khabarovsk have continued, and their participants have increasingly adopted a broader agenda challenging President Vladimir Putin's rule. On Saturday, police didn't intervene while thousands of protesters marched across the city, but later detained about 30 demonstrators when they set up tents on Khabarovsk's central square.

For the Russian authorities, any such encampments are a reminder of massive protests that toppled Ukraine's former Moscow's friendly leader in 2014. The Kremlin responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimea and supporting a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, the actions that triggered Western sanctions. As the evening fell Saturday, several hundred protesters again gathered on Khabarovsk's central square. Police warned them that the demonstration wasn't authorized and they could be dispersed but didn't immediately move to break up the rally.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an acute...

Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday w...

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020