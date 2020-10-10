Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

“We found over 350 women, children, and men sleeping on the ground in appalling living conditions without access to water, showers, or toilets,” said Guillaume Baret, MSF's head of mission in Libya. The militia stole valuable items and identification documents from the migrants, before taking them to a warehouse guarded by armed men in the nearby coastal city of Sabratha, the biggest launching point for the mainly African migrants who make the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea, the group said.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:47 IST
Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in “appalling” conditions after abducting them over two weeks ago, an aid group said on Saturday. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September 28 from the town of al-Ajaylat, around 80 kilometers west of the capital, Tripoli, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres. The statement said that the armed group initially took hostage around 350 migrants, mainly from West Africa, but that most of the migrants managed to escape while some others were released.

The aid group said that it had notified the Libyan government's agency for combatting illegal migration two days after the abduction, and later visited the warehouse where the migrants were held. “We found over 350 women, children, and men sleeping on the ground in appalling living conditions without access to water, showers, or toilets,” said Guillaume Baret, MSF's head of mission in Libya.

The militia stole valuable items and identification documents from the migrants, before taking them to a warehouse guarded by armed men in the nearby coastal city of Sabratha, the biggest launching point for the mainly African migrants who make the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea, the group said. The Switzerland-based organization, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that the remaining hostages are being held by the militia at a former military base.

Two Sabratha residents and one migrant said most of the armed men belong to a militia known as Al-Ammu, which the U.N. Panel of Experts on Libya identified in 2017 as main facilitators of human trafficking. The migrant said the militiamen are likely seeking ransom from families of the held migrants, or to sell them to other traffickers. Al-Ammu and another militia, called the Brigade 48, are headed by two brothers from the area's large al-Dabashi family. Both militias are affiliated with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli.

The residents and migrant spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. A spokesman for the Tripoli-based interior ministry did not answer phone calls and messages seeking comment. The aid group said its medics were only allowed to consult with women and children among the captive migrants, and they were not allowed to treat men. A shooting reportedly broke out following an attempted escape on Oct. 2, and at least three people were killed, it said.

“The situation at the warehouse was tense, with armed men firing shots into the air,” the group's statement added. The migrants' abduction shows the perils that refugees and migrants face in war-torn Libya, with those trapped in the country unable to "escape violence or find safety,” according to MSF.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing violence and poverty to Europe, after the North African country collapsed into civil war following the overthrow and killing in 2011 of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rally to protest alleged assault of Sikh man

Around 50 members of Sikh community have taken out a protest rally in the city condemning the alleged assault of a Sikh man and pulling off his turban by police during a BJP march to the state secretariat at Howrah in West Bengal. The rally...

AIIMS-Telangana should become a top hospital: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Oct 10 PTI The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS coming up at Bibinagar in the state of Telangana should develop as a prestigious hospital, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He visited ...

Govt buys 32.12 lakh tonne kharif paddy at MSP in last 14 days

About 32.12 lakh tonne of kharif paddy worth Rs 6,065.09 crore has been purchased at the minimum support price MSP from 2.83 lakh farmers in the last 14 days, the food ministry said on Saturday. Paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana began...

BARC scientist missing for the past four days, complaint lodged

A 26-year-old scientist working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has gone missing for the past four days from Yelwal in Mysuru. According to his family sources, Abhishek Reddy Gulla went out on October 6 afternoon on his two-wheeler and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020