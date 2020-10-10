SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:09 IST
Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul b Prasidh 74 M Agarwal c Gill b Prasidh 56 N Pooran b Narine 16 PS Singh c Rana b Prasidh 4 G Maxwell not out 10 M Singh c (sub) Green b Narine 0 C Jordan not out 0 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 162 Fall of Wickets: 1-115,2-144, 3-149, 4-151, 5-158, Bowling: Cummins 4-0-29-0, Krishna 4-0-29-3, Nagarkoti 3-0-40-0, Chakravarthy 4-0-27-0, Narine 4-0-28-2, Rana 1-0-7-0.
- 16
- Green b Narine 0
- Rana 1-0-7-0
- Cummins
- Chakravarthy
