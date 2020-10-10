Bulandshahr: Over 20 people attack trader, loot Rs 6 lakh cash

Over 20 people, including a former village head, allegedly attacked a trader and looted Rs 6 lakh cash from him in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area on Friday evening, they said.

The victim, identified as Lalit Agrawal, was at his fertiliser shop when the former village head of Lakhawati, Ramveer, along with 20 people allegedly attacked him, police said. Agrawal was brutally beaten by the attackers, who later fled with Rs 6 lakh cash from the shop, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the attackers and the former village head taken into custody for interrogation, said Aurangabad SHO Ramsen Singh. PTI CORR AD.