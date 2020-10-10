Inflammable substance hurled at man in Jaipur
A man sustained burn injuries after some unidentified persons allegedly hurled an inflammable substance at him in Shivdaspura area here, police said Saturday. The incident happened on Friday night when the attackers threw some inflammable substance at the victim, Mukesh Kumar, said Shivdaspura SHO Indraj Mordiya. He said the victim was undergoing treatment at SMS hospital and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.
