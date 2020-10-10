Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three men held for gang-rape of young woman in HP's Una

Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman had been gang-raped in a village falling under Haroli sub-division on Friday, Haroli sub-divisional police official (SDPO) Anil Kumar said. The SDPO told PTI that the incident was reported to the police on Saturday and all the three accused were arrested thereafter.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:40 IST
Three men held for gang-rape of young woman in HP's Una

Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman had been gang-raped in a village falling under Haroli sub-division on Friday, Haroli sub-divisional police official (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

The SDPO told PTI that the incident was reported to the police on Saturday and all the three accused were arrested thereafter. All the accused and the victim are from the same village, he added.

The SDPO said the matter was being investigated. Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who represents Haroli Assembly segment, termed the gang-rape as shameful for 'devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two ADG-rank IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police ADG- rank, an official saidADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping postsThe seni...

4-year-old Hyderabad girl adopts 5 birds at Nehru Zoological Park

A 4-year-old girl hailing from Hyderabad, adopted five small birds at Nehru Zoological Park here on Saturday for a period of three months. Yaksha Pediredlas father said that his daughter liked the birds in the zoo park during their visit to...

Ayurveda age-old science, not placebo: AYUSH doctors' body counters IMA's poser on new COVID protocol

An AYUSH doctors body on Saturday welcomed the governments COVID-19 treatment protocol based on Ayurveda and yoga as it asserted that Ayurveda is an age-old, well-established science and not a placebo, days after the Indian Medical Associat...

20 COVID patients shifted from Hindu Rao to other hospitals, 3 in ICU retained

Twenty patients of the novel coronavirus at civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital were shifted to two Delhi government facilities on Saturday while three in the intensive care unit were retained, officials said. Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020