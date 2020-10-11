Left Menu
Hathras victim's family members to appear before HC on Monday amid tight security

The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:24 IST
Hathras victim's family members to appear before HC on Monday amid tight security

The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday. The court on October 1 had asked the woman's parents to come to apprise it of their versions of the incident and had also ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it. "The district judge, who has been appointed the nodal officer for the appearance of the Hathras victim's family members before the high court, is in touch with it as to when the case is listed. The family will move accordingly. The family is in Hathras as of now," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal told PTI on Sunday morning.

Police did not divulge details of their security plan on the movement of the woman's family members. Sixty security personnel have been deployed and eight close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the house of the alleged gang-rape victim in her village here to ensure the safety of her family members, according to police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur, who has been sent to Hathras from Lucknow as a nodal officer, had said on Friday that if needed a control room would also be established. With the help of CCTV cameras, the house of the victim is being monitored round-the-clock, police said.

The Hathras SP said a register of visitors is being maintained by policemen deployed at the entrance of the house. "Shocked" by the alleged gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on October 1 had summoned top government officials to the court.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear with to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it.

"The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognisance of the same," the bench had said in its order. The bench had also asked the late woman's parents to come to the court to apprise it of their versions of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.

