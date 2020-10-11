Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restaurants in Delhi face harassment due to 'licence raj': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed restaurants in the city face harassment due to 'licence raj' and hoped the municipal corporations will soon comply with the FSSAI directive to discontinue issuing food licences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:27 IST
Restaurants in Delhi face harassment due to 'licence raj': Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed restaurants in the city face harassment due to 'licence raj' and hoped the municipal corporations will soon comply with the FSSAI directive to discontinue issuing food licences. This comes days after the Delhi government announced the abolition of police licenses and health trade licences, issued by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, for restaurants. It set a 10-day deadline for the abolishment of health trade licences.

The corporations have alleged that the decision is a "ploy" to weaken the civic bodies and said they will seek legal opinion to "counter" the move. "Restaurants contribute to Delhi economy and taxes in a big way. They face harassment due to license raj. All governments should work together to remove harassment. Centre (central) government body FSSAI has directed MCDs to stop issuing food licenses. I hope MCDs will comply soon with Centre's directions," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Sunday.

The Delhi government's decision to abolish licences for restaurants was taken at a meeting chaired by Kejriwal. It was attended by restaurant owners. In the meeting, the restaurateurs had said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) already issues food safety and hygiene licences. Issuing of health trade licences by local bodies duplicated the task and was irrelevant.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had said he has sought legal opinion to counter the government's move. South Delhi Mayor Anamika alleged that the AAP government is doing politics over the issuing of health trade licences.

"They are misleading people by saying no licence should be there to run restaurants. The licences are issued by the corporations under the DMC Act 1957 to ensure the safety and comfort of people by ensuring adherence to various parameters," she said. The health trade licence is issued online for ease of doing business and there is no interference by any officer. The entire process is transparent, she added.

Anamika said these licences cover various parameters like structural safety of a restaurant building, safe drinking water to prevent water-borne diseases, health check-up of waiters and delivery boys, solid waste management and sanitation. Restaurateurs have welcomed the government's decision.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020