SRH post 158 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 for four against Rajasthan Royals after opting to bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday

Manish Pandey made 54 while skipper David Warner scored 48

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 158 for four in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25).