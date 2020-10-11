SRH post 158 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals

SRH post 158 for 4 against Rajasthan RoyalsPTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:16 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 for four against Rajasthan Royals after opting to bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday
Manish Pandey made 54 while skipper David Warner scored 48
Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 158 for four in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25).
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Royals
- Indian
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- David Warner
ALSO READ
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals
Cricket-Tewatia keen to make most of new role at Rajasthan Royals
KKR's batting firepower faces stern test against marauding Rajasthan Royals
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against KKR
IPL 13: Bowlers shine as KKR complete easy win over Rajasthan Royals