On IDG 2020, ‘girl changemakers’ take over social media accounts of diplomatic missions

Marking the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG), “girl changemakers” on Sunday took over social media accounts of 18 diplomatic missions in India to highlight the message of girls having the space and opportunity to share their ambitions. On this day, the 'girl changemakers' drew attention to the significance of girls having the right to decide on things that concern them, showcase their potential as agents of change and engage in meaningful and contributory dialogues on key social media platforms to further the cause of girls' rights and equality, the NGO Plan India said.

The girls took over the social media accounts of 18 diplomatic missions, including Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Finland and Israel, it said in a statement. "The ‘girl changemakers’ are highly effective influencers and mobilisers. They have not only overcome difficult circumstances in their own lives, but also brought about development in their communities," it said.

Welcoming ‘girl changemaker’ Prajitha, the Canada High Commission tweeted, "A warm #IDG2020 welcome to Canada's High Commissioner for a Day, Prajitha. We look forward to learning more about your work in advancing #GenderEquality & #Inclusion.” "When girls get opportunities, they can unlock not only their future but also of their communities. This #DayoftheGirl commit to girls' equality. #EqualUnlock #GirlsTakeover @Plan_India @marthadelgado," the Embassy of Mexico in India said on Twitter when changemaker Gayatri took over for a day. The Plan India said the ‘girl changemakers’ were selected through a comprehensive screening and selection process from New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Given the new normal created by social distancing as a key prevention to COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘girl changemakers’ this year proceeded with virtual takeovers to ensure that their voices and solutions continue to be heard, it added. PTI UZM SRY