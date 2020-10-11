Left Menu
Development News Edition

AK-47 cartridges seized, 1 arrested in Assam

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested a mobile shop owner, identified as Jehirul Islam, and seized 16 cartridges of AK-47 rifles in Dhubri town, Superintendent of Police Ananda Mishra said. A case under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against him, he said.

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:36 IST
AK-47 cartridges seized, 1 arrested in Assam

A man has been arrested and AK-47 cartridges seized from his possession in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested a mobile shop owner, identified as Jehirul Islam, and seized 16 cartridges of AK-47 rifles in Dhubri town, Superintendent of Police Ananda Mishra said.

A case under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against him, he said. The seizure of AK-47 cartridges in Dhubri town is a cause of concern and his possible links with terrorist groups are being investigated, Mishra added.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...

Virus imperils AA co-founder's birthplace, a virtual shrine

The shrinelike birthplace of one of the two Vermont natives who founded Alcoholics Anonymous is in danger of closing, another victim of the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown from March until midsummer mea...

Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

The head of Nigerias police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit. The protests...

Abhishek wishes senior Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'

Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchans childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father the OG original gangster and his He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020