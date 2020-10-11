Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

The protests broke out in recent days after a video circulated last week alleging to show members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state. It also prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to disband the group.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:03 IST
Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

The head of Nigeria's police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit. The protests broke out in recent days after a video circulated last week alleging to show members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state.

It also prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to disband the group. "The dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people," the statement said.

It added that the police was redeploying members of the unit and would announce a new strategy to tackle SARS' remit of fighting armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crime. The unit's alleged heavy-handed methods have for years drawn condemnation from Nigerians, particularly the young, who say SARS officers regularly target, beat and extort them.

On Sunday, Nigerian police used teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters in the capital Abuja, in a repeat of what witnesses said were similar events on Friday. Police officials and politicians have said they were disbanding or reforming the group multiple times in recent years, though with little visible change, critics say.

Also Read: Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland hang on for 0-0 draw with Wales

Ireland managed to hang on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League tie in Dublin on Sunday, despite seven players missing out due to COVID-19 precautions.Having already lost forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly ...

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

First, Hurricane Laura roared ashore with its staggering, 150 mph 241 kph winds. Then Hurricane Delta followed, with less wind but with ferocious downpours. The two back-to-back hurricanes in the space of six weeks have left this pocket of ...

Sri Lanka to gazette new coronavirus quarantine norms: Minister

Sri Lanka will gazette a new coronavirus quarantine regulation next week that will ensure stricter norms and severe punishment, including six month imprisonment, for those violating it, health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi announced on Su...

I challenge Congress to find one 'anti-farmer' word in agri laws: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the central government is ready for an open debate with the Congress anywhere on the recently cleared agriculture legislations. The farm laws have led to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020