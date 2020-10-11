Left Menu
Pvt tutor arrested for raping teenager

A private tutor was arrested in Bengal's North 24 Parganas after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have gang-raped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday. According to the teenager's complaint, the duo had raped her a few days ago, and filmed the act. The police are on the lookout for the tutor's friend.

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A private tutor was arrested in Bengal's North 24 Parganas after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have gang-raped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday. According to the teenager's complaint, the duo had raped her a few days ago, and filmed the act.

The police are on the lookout for the tutor's friend. The accused tutor was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

An investigation is underway, and the police are waiting for the girl's medical report,the officer said.

