Jharkhand cop 'gives' electric shocks on genitals of 'thief'

A probe has been ordered into the incident that had allegedly taken place in Chainpur police station. "We have received a complaint that Chainpur police station SHO Sumit Kumar had given electric shocks on the private parts of a person accused of theft.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:56 IST
People erupted in protests and blocked a road in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday after it came to light that a police officer had allegedly given electric shocks on the genitals of a person accused of theft to make him confess to the crime. A probe has been ordered into the incident that had allegedly taken place in Chainpur police station.

"We have received a complaint that Chainpur police station SHO Sumit Kumar had given electric shocks on the private parts of a person accused of theft. "Medininagar SDPO Sandeep Kumar Gupta has been asked to investigate the matter. Strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true," Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

In his complaint, Rajnikanth Dubey (35) of Sonpurwa village said he was picked up by the police on October 8 on suspicion of theft. Dubey alleged he was beaten up and the SHO himself gave electric shocks on his private parts in the police station to make him confess to the crime, leaving him seriously injured following which he was hospitalised.

Dr R K Ranjan, who had treated Dubey, has also confirmed that he received serious injuries on his private parts. In the complaint, Dubey alleged that upon failing to make him confess to the crime, the SHO released him on October 9 with threats of "dire consequences" if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

The SHO, on the other hand, said Dubey was picked up for questioning in connection with a theft in his uncle Gopal Dubey's house on October 4. Agitators blocked the Medininagar-Garhwa road in Shahpur in Chainpur police station area for several hours during the day in protest against the alleged incident, leading to a massive traffic jam.

The blockade was lifted after the Medininagar SDPO reached the spot with a police contingent and informed the protesters that the SP has ordered a probe into the matter.

