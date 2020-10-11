Cong MLA, MP bypoll nominee booked for model code violation

Cong MLA, MP bypoll nominee booked for model code violationPTI | Indore | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA JituPatwari and his party's nominee from Sanwer Assembly seatPremchand Guddu were booked for allegedly violating the modelcode of conduct in place for the November 3 bypoll, policesaid on Sunday
Patwari and Guddu took part in a birthday celebrationthat was held at a public place without permission from thereturning officer, said Inspector Santosh Kumar Doodhi
The two leaders were charged under section 188(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) ofIPC, Doodhi said.
