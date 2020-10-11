Cong MLA, MP bypoll nominee booked for model code violation

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA JituPatwari and his party's nominee from Sanwer Assembly seatPremchand Guddu were booked for allegedly violating the modelcode of conduct in place for the November 3 bypoll, policesaid on Sunday

Patwari and Guddu took part in a birthday celebrationthat was held at a public place without permission from thereturning officer, said Inspector Santosh Kumar Doodhi

The two leaders were charged under section 188(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) ofIPC, Doodhi said.