IPL betting racket busted in AP, 18 held

A cricket betting racket was busted on Sunday with the arrest of 18 people and Rs 6.45 lakh cash seized from them, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Pothireddypalem village in Krishna district where the gang was engaged in betting over ongoing IPL matches.

Eighteen people were arrested, they said adding the prime accused were absconding. A case has been registered under Section 3 and 4 of AP Gaming Act and investigation is on.