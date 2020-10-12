Aligarh police launches search operation to trace missing girl

The Aligarh police has mounted a massive search operation and deployed the dog squad to trace a 14-year-old girl who went missing two days ago after she stepped out of her house to relive herself. The girl's family had filed a missing person's complaint on Sunday, the police said.

The teenager, a Class 8 dropout, stepped out of her house on Saturday night to relieve herself. However, she did not return, they said. The incident took place in a village under Gangiri police station. So far, some bloodstained clothes, a water mug and a box of sweets have been recovered from a nearby field, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters on Sunday night.

The dog squad has been deployed to find the girl, the police said. Senior police officials rushed to the spot to monitor the search operations.