Ladakh will have 40-50 more bridges for better connectivity within next one year, says BRO DG

On the inauguration of 44 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in seven States and Union Territories, its Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh on Monday said that the organisation is going three times its capacity this year. DG Lt Gen Singh said that Ladakh will have 40-50 more bridges in the next one year.

"We have sped up the conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we are going three times our capacity. It will help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, and speedier movement of our strategic forces," Lt Gen Singh said. Speaking to ANI, he said, "In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 40-50 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years."

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 44 major permanent bridges, constructed by the BRO, to the nation. "He (Singh) also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. These bridges are of strategic importance and provide connectivity to remote areas," the BRO said.

Singh, while inaugurating the bridges today, said that the construction of these bridges "will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and northeast areas". "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," he said.